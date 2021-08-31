Mitchell, McCowan help Fever beat Sparks 74-72

AP California

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points, Teaira McCowan added 15 — including two free throws to cap the scoring with 15.3 seconds to play — and tied her career high with 19 rebounds and the Indiana Fever beat the Los Angeles Sparks 74-72. Indiana (6-19) closed the game on a 10-0 run. Mitchell hit a long jumper and, after McCowan made 3 of 4 from the free-throw line, a 3-pointer — her fourth of the game to make it 72-all with 1:19 remaining. The teams traded misses before Jessica Breland stole the ball from Nneka Ogwumike to set up McCowan’s go-ahead free throws. L.A.’s Brittney Sykes missed two free throws and a jumper in the final 1.3 seconds. Ogwumike finished with 17 points and five assists.