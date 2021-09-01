Diamondbacks pound Darvish with 6-run 3rd, beat Padres 8-3

AP California

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh VanMeter homered in a six-run third inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks knocked out Yu Darvish on the way to an 8-3 victory over the San Diego Padres. Luke Weaver made his first start in 3 1/2 months and took a shutout into the sixth inning. Pavin Smith and Ketel Marte had three hits apiece for the Diamondbacks. Arizona busted out with 13 hits to snap a five-game skid, prevent a series sweep and keep the Padres from gaining ground in the NL wild-card race. San Diego began the day tied with Cincinnati for the second wild-card berth.