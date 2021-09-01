Gray wolf spotted in Kern County for 1st time in decades

AP California

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a gray wolf was spotted in Kern County earlier this year, the farthest south the species has traveled since being reintroduced in California after going extinct. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says that the collared gray wolf was captured on a trail camera drinking from a water trough on private property back on May 15. Officials received the footage last week. They say it is possible the wolf could be OR-93, a young male wolf that entered California from Oregon in January. OR-93 dispersed from the White River pack in northern Oregon.