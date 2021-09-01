LAFC loans MLS top goal-scorer Diego Rossi to Fenerbahçe

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC has loaned high-scoring forward Diego Rossi to Fenerbahçe in Turkey’s top division. The 23-year-old Rossi has been a key part of LAFC since the franchise’s inaugural season in 2018. The Uruguayan joined LAFC as its second designated player and promptly scored the first goal in franchise history during a win at Seattle in its inaugural game. Rossi recorded 44 goals and 21 assists while appearing in 103 matches for LAFC. He leads the team with 8,766 minutes played and 99 career starts, and he led MLS during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with 14 goals in 19 games.