Raiders seek to make strides on defense in Gruden’s 4th year

AP California

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The improvement the Las Vegas Raiders showed offensively in year three under Jon Gruden was negated by the lack of progress on defense. The end result was another season without a winning record or playoff berth. That prompted an offseason of change for the Raiders, who brought in energetic new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and a simpler system that they hope will allow the young players to be more aggressive.