Stafford, McVay team up to bolster reputations with Rams

AP California

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Matthew Stafford is an elite quarterback with almost no significant team success during his dozen seasons in the NFL. Sean McVay is a groundbreaking offensive football coach whose past two teams didn’t crack the NFL’s top 10 in scoring. They’ve both got something basic to prove about their abilities and their place in the game as they enter their first season together with the Los Angeles Rams, who are betting this partnership can lift an already good team to greatness. Stafford knows this is his time. He realizes his NFL career could be defined by what happens in the next two seasons.