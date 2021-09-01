With focus on football, USC WR London ready to dominate

AP California

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California wide receiver Drake London had shifted his attention between football and basketball in previous years. But with his focus solely now on the gridiron coming off an impressive breakout sophomore season, even bigger things are expected in his third year catching passes from star quarterback Kedon Slovis for the No. 15 Trojans. London had 33 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns in six games last season.