Court says L.A. can’t seize homeless people’s bulky property

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld an injunction preventing the city of Los Angeles from taking and destroying bulky items left by homeless people on public property. The LA Times reports the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals says the city ordinance violated the 4th Amendment, which protects people from unreasonable government seizure of their property. Judge Michelle Friedland, writing for the majority, says the city is “free to draft a lawful version” of the ordinance. City officials didn’t immediately comment. The city can appeal the ruling to a larger panel of the 9th Circuit.