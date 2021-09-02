Transgender person charged with indecent exposure at LA spa

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person who identifies as a transgender woman has been charged with indecent exposure for an incident at a Los Angeles spa that sparked protests in the transgender community. Police say 52-year-old Darren Merager was charged Monday and an arrest warrant was issued. Merager, who is a registered sex offender, was charged after complaints that Merager exposed male genitalia in the women’s section of the Wi Spa in June. The spa defended its policy of allowing transgender customers but the incident sparked dueling protests. During one July encounter, police arrested several dozen people and fired nonlethal projectiles to disperse an unruly crowd.