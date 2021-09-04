Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 9:21 PM

Thompson-Robinson leads UCLA to 38-27 win over No. 16 LSU

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, Zach Charbonnet added 117 rushing yards and a score and UCLA upset No. 16 LSU 38-27 Saturday night at the Rose Bowl. It is the first time in 13 years a Pac-12 team has defeated a ranked SEC squad. Coincidentally, UCLA was the last to do it, when it beat Tennessee in 2008. The Bruins are 2-0 for the first time since 2017 and could be ranked for the first time since 2015 when the AP Top 25 is released on Tuesday.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content