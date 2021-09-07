Woman dies after tripping, falling from cliff in Pacifica

AP California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say a 45-year-old woman hiking on a popular coastal trail in the San Francisco Bay Area died after she tripped and fell off a cliff. The Pacifica Police Department said the woman fell 50 feet (15 meters) Sunday from the top of Mori Point trail to Rockaway Beach. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The San Mateo County Coroner identified her as Yvonne Rogan, of Daly City. Witnesses said they saw Rogan trip and fall off the trail. Rogan’s childhood friend, Jason Behan, tells KRON-TV she recently got into hiking to get healthy.