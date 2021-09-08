Molina homers, Wainwright wins as Cards beat Dodgers 5-4

AP California

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched into the ninth inning and Yadier Molina homered, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Led by Wainwright and Molina once again, St. Louis stopped a four-game slide. Tyler O’Neill also connected for the Cardinals, and Edmundo Sosa had an RBI single. The Dodgers dropped to two games back of NL West-leading San Francisco, which rallied for a 7-4 victory at Colorado.