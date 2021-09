AP California

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California defensive end Korey Foreman played a limited role as a pass rusher in his first college game. But the five-star recruit might have to start this week against Stanford because of an injury to redshirt senior Nick Figueroa. The No. 14 Trojans are expecting big things from the 6-foot-5, 265-pound Foreman.