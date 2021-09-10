California fire that burned 142 structures was human-caused

AP California

COLFAX, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a California wildfire that destroyed 142 structures in the Sierra Nevada last month was human-caused, but they are not revealing what led to that conclusion. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Friday that the River Fire began Aug. 4 in the overnight camping area of the Bear River Campground in Placer County. Cal Fire says investigators are continuing to work on determining the specific details leading to the cause of the fire. The campground, about 45 miles northeast of Sacramento, is part of the Placer County parks system. The fire was contained on Aug. 13 after burning 4 square miles.