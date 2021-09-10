California may impose toughest rules on recycling labels

AP California

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have approved what advocacy groups say are the nation’s strongest protections against falsely labeling items as recyclable when they in fact are destined for landfills. The measure sent late Thursday to Gov. Gavin Newsom for his consideration would reserve the “chasing arrows” recycling symbol for items that actually can be recycled. It’s among efforts in several states to ease confusion and increase recycling efforts. A coalition of 14 opposition organizations countered that the bill would have resounding impacts on the state’s goal to divert 75% of trash from landfills and hindering its efforts to recycle packaging material.