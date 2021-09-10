Slingsby’s Aussies go for SailGP hat trick at Saint-Tropez

AP California

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Tom Slingsby’s Team Australia will go for a hat trick this weekend in the SailGP global league’s regatta in Saint-Tropez, France. The Aussies had dominating wins in the last two regattas, in England in mid-July and Denmark three weeks ago, even though they weren’t at full strength while crew members were either competing in the Olympics or tending to family matters. Those two wins followed an uncharacteristic last-place finish in in Italy in early June.