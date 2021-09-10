Terrell Lewis could bolster Rams pass rush if knee holds up

AP California

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — After sustaining serious knee and elbow injuries in college at Alabama, Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Terrell Lewis doesn’t take football for granted. With a recent run of good health creating optimism the Rams might finally have a handle on how to manage his ongoing knee issues, Lewis believes he can make a difference this season for one of the best defenses in football after getting two sacks in limited action as a rookie.