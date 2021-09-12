Bears rookie QB Fields scores touchdown in NFL debut

AP California

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Fields operated with a calm and cool demeanor with the limited snaps that he got. The Chicago Bears rookie quarterback was in for only five plays during Sunday night’s 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but he did score his first professional touchdown during the third quarter. Fields, who was the 11th overall selection in April’s draft, completed both of his passes for 10 yards, and his only rushing attempt was for a 3-yard TD.