Dan Campbell not taking moral victories from Lions defeat

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Dan Campbell wasn’t thinking about moral victories. Yes, his Detroit Lions nearly pulled off an improbable comeback by scoring 16 points in the final two minutes and moving the ball back into San Francisco territory before falling short in a 41-33 loss. Campbell was focused on the first 58 minutes of his debut as Lions coach. Detroit trailed 31-10 at halftime and by as many as 28 in the second half.