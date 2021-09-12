Outteridge steers Team Japan to SailGP win on French Riviera

AP California

SAINT-TROPEZ, France (AP) — Nathan Outteridge and Team Japan continued their mastery of light wind to win the France Sail Grand Prix and vault into the lead in SailGP’s overall standings. Outteridge beat U.S. skipper Jimmy Spithill and Spain’s Phil Robertson in the podium race to clinch his second regatta victory of the season. An Olympic gold and silver medalist as well as an America’s Cup veteran, Outteridge won in light air in Italy in early June. With defending SailGP champion Australia and Britain doing poorly in this regatta, there was a shakeup in the season standings. There are four more regattas, including the season finale in San Francisco on March 26-27 when the championship and $1 million prize will be decided.