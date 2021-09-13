California mother who pushed baby to death found sane

AP California

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A jury has found that a woman was legally sane when she pushed her 7-month-old son to his death from a Southern California hospital parking structure. Monday’s sanity trial verdict means Sonia Hermosillo of La Habra could now face 25 years to life in prison when she is sentenced next month. In 2011, Hermosillo drove Noe Medina Jr. to Children’s Hospital of Orange County and pushed him from the fourth floor of the parking structure. According to trial testimony, Hermosillo had struggled with mental health issues after the birth of the boy, who had various medical issues.