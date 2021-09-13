Wildfire strikes small Northern California town

AP California

CALPELLA, Calif. (AP) — Damage assessments are pending in a small Northern California town struck by a small but fast-moving wildfire during the weekend. The Hopkins Fire erupted suddenly Sunday afternoon in Mendocino County town of Calpella about 108 miles north of San Francisco. Authorities say the 257-acre fire is 20% contained early Monday with the help of lower temperatures and higher humidity overnight. Cal Fire says a damage assessment team has been requested to survey the fire area to determine how many structures have been damaged or destroyed. In Southern California, a weekend wildfire that temporarily shut Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles is more than 60% contained.