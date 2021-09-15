Faulconer ponders future after drubbing in California recall

AP California

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s drubbing in the failed effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom casts serious doubt on the appeal of a moderate Republican in an overwhelmingly Democratic state. Gov. Gavin Newsom easily kept his job in Tuesday’s voting. Faulconer was among 46 candidates seeking to replace him and incomplete results show him getting only about 9% support. Conservative Republican radio host Larry Elder was the runaway leader among potential replacements with nearly 50%. Faulconer even finished far back of Elder on his home turf in San Diego County.