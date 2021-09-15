Moore, Medina win World Surf League titles at Lower Trestles

AP California

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — Olympic gold medalist and defending champion Carissa Moore of Honolulu won her fifth world title and Gabriel Medina of Brazil claimed his third at the Rip Curl World Surf League Finals at Lower Trestles in Southern California. It was the first time the WSL decided its world champions in a one-day, winner-take-all format involving the top five women’s and men’s surfers based on the season points standings. Moore was seeded directly into the final match, where she beat Tatiana Weston-Webb to defend her world title.