Chargers look to deal Cowboys first 0-2 start since 2010

The Los Angeles Chargers look for their fourth straight win over Dallas when they host the Cowboys on Sunday. Dallas’ Dak Prescott has thrown for at least 400 yards in the past four games he finished going back to early last season, but the Cowboys are 1-3 in those games. Chargers QB Justin Herbert has nine 300-yard games and is the only passer in NFL history to have more than 400 completions and throw for more than 4,500 yards in his first 16 games.