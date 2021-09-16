Skip to Content
AP California
Published 10:37 PM

Man who fatally drove off California highway identified

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who died after his car plunged off a winding, cliffside road south of San Francisco and landed on a beach more than 200 feet below. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the San Mateo County coroner’s office identified the driver on Thursday as 73-year-old San Francisco resident Anthony Colonnese Jr. He was the lone person in the vehicle when it went drove off of Highway 1 on Wednesday. He was declared dead at the scene. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The area of steep cliffs overlooking the Pacific Ocean is known as Devil’s Slide.

