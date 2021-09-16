Train service halted as workers shore up California cliffs

AP California

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — Train service has been halted for the next two weeks as crews shore up unstable ground along cliffside railroad tracks in Southern California. The planned closure between the Laguna Niguel//Mission Viejo station in southern Orange County and the Oceanside stop in northern San Diego County is expected to last until Oct. 3. The Orange County Register says Thursday that there are 43 Metrolink and Amtrak passenger trains a day that go through that area near San Clemente. Workers will bring in several hundred tons of rocks to stabilize that stretch of track.