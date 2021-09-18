Skip to Content
Forces complete father-daughter NHRA qualifying sweep

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — John Force topped Funny Car qualifying for the 163rd time in his career Saturday in the DeWalt NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway. The 72-year-old Force’s run of 3.860 seconds at 332.18 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro on Friday held up, for his third No. 1 qualifier of the season. His daughter, Brittany, joined him at the top in Top Fuel, marking the fifth time they have swept the No. 1 spots.  Brittany Force had a run of 3.662 at 331.85 to take the No. 1 spot for the eighth straight race, the longest streak in a season in Top Fuel history, and 10th time this year. Aaron Stanfield was the fastest in Pro Stock, and Steve Johnson topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle lineup.

