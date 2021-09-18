Police release footage of fatal officer-involved shooting

AP California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Police Department has made public video footage Saturday from a police shooting at a home last week that left a man dead. Officers were called out at 8:15 p.m. Sept. 6 to a home across the street from Hiram Johnson High School, initially for a welfare check, the Sacramento Bee reported. Police shot and killed Derek Pearson, 53, about 5:10 a.m. Sept. 7, after several hours spent negotiating with him while he was barricaded inside the home. The department released audio from a 911 call to police dispatchers requesting a welfare check on Pearson, the Bee reported.