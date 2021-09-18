Raiders place backup QB Marcus Mariota on IR

AP California

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders have placed backup quarterback Marcus Mariota on injured reserve after he hurt his quadriceps on his only snap in the season opener. Mariota came on for one play in the first quarter for the Raiders in Monday night’s 33-27 overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens. He ran for 31 yards but reinjured his quadriceps and didn’t return despite the Raiders having planned a package of plays for him. Mariota has struggled to stay healthy since signing with the Raiders last season to back up Derek Carr. Mariota’s getting paid more than $12.6 million in 2020-21.