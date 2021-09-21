Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit won’t run in Pa Derby

AP California

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) — Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby winner who failed a postrace drug test, won’t run in Saturday’s $1 million Pennsylvania Derby. Embattled Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert says he is going to keep the colt in California and run in the $300,000 Awesome Again Stakes against older horses at Santa Anita on Oct. 2. Medina Spirit was the 2-1 early favorite for the Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby at Parx Racing. He has won three of seven starts this year. Medina Spirit had been set to face nine others, including Belmont Stakes runner-up Hot Rod Charlie and Midnight Bourbon, second in the Travers at Saratoga.