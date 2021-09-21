Mariners beat Athletics 5-2 to stay in AL wild-card chase

AP California

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marco Gonzales pitched six uneven innings and won his eighth straight decision, and the Seattle Mariners beat Oakland 5-2 to move into a tie with the Athletics in a matchup of wild-card contenders. J.P. Crawford homered in the ninth inning and had three hits. Kyle Seager doubled twice, and Dylan Moore added a two-run triple as Seattle won its second straight against the A’s. Both teams are three games behind the Blue Jays in the race for the second AL wild card.