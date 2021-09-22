Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl’s catalog

AP California

LONDON (AP) — Netflix says it has bought the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to author’s characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed. The deal builds on a partnership that the two struck in 2018 to create a slate of animated TV series. Dahl died in 1990 at the age of 74 but his books remain popular with young readers, with more than 300 million copies sold worldwide and translations in 63 languages.