Seager, France HR, Mariners top A’s, move up in playoff race

AP California

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Baseball Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Seager hit his 35th home run, Ty France also connected, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics for the third straight night with a 4-1 win.Seattle won its fourth straight game to move within 2 1/2 games of the Yankees for the second AL wild card, while the Oakland fell 3 1/2 back of New York. A’s manager Bob Melvin and bench coach Ryan Christenson were both ejected by plate umpire Greg Gibson in the top of the sixth during a strange sequence.