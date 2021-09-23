49ers look to avoid home letdown when they host Packers

AP California

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Staying on the road between East Coast games has been a successful formula for the San Francisco 49ers under coach Kyle Shanahan. The problem has been how they played once they got back home. Shanahan and the Niners are looking to change that pattern when they host the Green Bay Packers after opening the season with road wins at Detroit and Philadelphia. This is the fourth time under Shanahan that the team stayed East between road games and the Niners have won the back end of those trips every time. But they’ve been flat in all three games once they returned home.