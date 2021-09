AP California

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Derek Carr isn’t celebrating the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2-0 start to the season after big wins over Baltimore and Pittsburgh. Carr is worried about a rematch against Miami. The Dolphins ended the Raiders’ playoff hopes with a 26-25 victory in Week 16 last season. Miami is coming off a 35-0 home loss to Buffalo. The Dolphins will be starting backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett.