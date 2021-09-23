Champion Buccaneers visit aspiring Rams in NFC showdown

AP California

By The Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Los Angeles Rams for an early-season showdown between a team that won the Super Bowl in its home stadium last season and a team that hopes to do the same this year. Tom Brady is off to a brilliant start in his age-44 season, leading the league with nine touchdown passes. He’ll want to make amends for one of his worst outings of last season in a Monday night loss to the Rams, when Brady averaged a season-low 4.5 yards per attempt, with his longest completion covering 18 yards, and was intercepted twice.