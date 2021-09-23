EXPLAINER: California making plans to give COVID-19 boosters

AP California

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California health officials are making plans to begin giving booster shots for older people along with vaccinations for kids under 12. Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved third shots of the Pfizer formula for people 65 and older, people at high risk of severe illness, and health care workers. Approval to vaccinate children under 12 is expected to come soon. California Health and Human Services Director Mark Ghaly said Thursday that the state will continue to use pharmacies and primary care providers, though some larger counties are planning for mass vaccination sites. He says the agency is still weighing whether to mandate vaccination for schoolchildren.