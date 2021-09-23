Missouri court says Kroenke must release financial records

AP California

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has refused to block an order that required Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke and other NFL officials to releases financial records if they lose a lawsuit over the Rams’ move from St. Louis. Lawyers for Kroenke, the NFL and five other league executives wanted the court to block a lower court order issued in July that they must turn over their records if a jury is considering punitive damages. St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis regional sports authority sued in 2017, claiming the Rams and the NFL misled the public when the team moved to Los Angeles.