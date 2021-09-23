Ohtani bounces back with go-ahead run as Angels edge Astros

AP California

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Los Angeles Angels snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros. Ohtani tried to score the winning run during Wednesday night’s 9-5 loss to Houston in 12 innings, but was called out after a perfect throw from right fielder Chas McCormick. This time, the two-way star was safe as the Angels avoided their first four-game sweep against the Astros since 2013 and kept Houston’s magic number at three for clinching the AL West.