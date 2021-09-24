4 shot near California train station, 2 suspects at large

AP California

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say four people were shot — three of them critically wounded — near a Southern California train station. Two suspects remained at large on Friday night. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were called to the train station in the unincorporated community of Willowbrook, about 13 miles south of downtown Los Angeles, around 7:45 p.m. Friday following a report of an attack. Authorities say deputies arrived to find the four victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Three of the victims were initially listed in critical condition and the fourth had injuries that were not believed to be as severe. Investigators did not immediately know if the shooting occurred at the station or onboard a train.