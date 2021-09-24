California to replace toppled statue with memorial to tribes

AP California

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law to build a memorial to Native Americans on the grounds of the state Capitol. The memorial would replace a statue of Father Junipero Serra that was torn down by protesters last summer. Serra was an 18th century Roman Catholic priest who founded nine of California’s 21 Spanish missions. Serra sought to convert Native Americans to Christianity. But his legacy has come under scrutiny for his role in the colonial period that critics say devastated Native American tribes and their culture. The law allows tribal nations to plan, construct and maintain the memorial.