Rams starting RB Henderson questionable to play against Bucs

AP California

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson will be a game-time decision against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Coach Sean McVay said Henderson’s availability would likely depend on pain tolerance after hurting his ribs on the first play of the fourth quarter in the Rams’ 27-24 win at Indianapolis. Sony Michel had 10 carries for 46 yards in relief and would likely start against Tampa Bay if Henderson cannot play.