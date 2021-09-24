USC LB Jackson aims to keep cashing in after key strip-sack

AP California

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Linebacker Drake Jackson’s season got off to a slow start as he failed to record a sack in the first two games of what he has said will be his final season at Southern California before declaring for the NFL draft. But a strip-sack that was recovered for a touchdown in the Trojans’ 45-14 win at Washington State might be what kickstarts Jackson’s junior campaign. He will have a chance to build on that success when the Trojans host Oregon State on Saturday. Jackson has yet to become the dominant pass rusher USC has sorely needed, with 8 1/2 sacks among his 19 tackles for loss in 20 career games.