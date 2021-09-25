Marte’s double in 9th lifts A’s 2-1, stalls Astros

AP California

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Starling Marte hit a game-ending double with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting the Oakland Athletics past the Houston Astros 2-1. The A’s started the day four games behind the New York Yankees for the second AL wild card. Houston’s magic number to clinch the AL West remained at three over Seattle. Elvis Andrus singled off Ryan Pressly to begin the Oakland ninth and scored on Marte’s hit. Kyle Tucker homered for Houston’s lone run. Jose Altuve doubled to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.