Montana dominates Cal Poly in 39-7 win

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Cam Humphrey threw for two touchdowns, special teams added a pair of scores and the Montana defense contributed one as the Grizzlies rolled to a 39-7 win over Cal Poly. Humphrey kicked off the scoring with a 65-yard hookup with Samuel Akem midway through the first quarter. Two snaps later, defensive end Justin Belknap dropped back in coverage and picked off Conor Bruce, returning the interception 24 yards. Leading 18-0 at halftime, Kevin Macias returned the second half kickoff 95 yards. After Humphrey’s connection with Joey Elwell, Levi Janacaro blocked a punt and then recovered the loose ball in the end zone.