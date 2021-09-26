LA police, fire agencies had over 200 COVID-19 outbreaks

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Public health officials have identified more than 200 coronavirus outbreaks at police or fire agencies throughout Los Angeles County since the start of the pandemic. The Los Angeles Times obtained data that shows the outbreaks have continued regularly even as vaccination rates increased among police and fire personnel. Overall, more than half of the outbreaks occurred at the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department, where some employees have filed lawsuits challenging a new rule requiring them to be vaccinated by next month. Critics have accused the police officers and firefighters of ignoring public safety by refusing to get their shots.