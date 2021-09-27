Graves of 19th century migrants found on trail in Idaho

AP California

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Cadaver dogs have found what are probably seven graves of mid-1880s migrants who died in south-central Idaho on the California Trail while crossing what is now the City of Rocks National Reserve. Experts with the Oregon-California Historic Trails and City of Rocks National Reserve identified two possible graves. The Post Register reports that the cadaver dogs earlier this month confirmed the two sites as containing human remains and then found five more possible burial sites. Experts say about 200,000 emigrants passed through the national reserve. Most headed to California on the California Trail that split off from the Oregon Trail in the area.