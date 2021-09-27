LA sheriff’s deputy accidentally opens fire in courtroom

AP California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy accidentally opened fire inside a courtroom last month, potentially injuring a colleague and prompting an internal investigation. The Sheriff’s Department confirmed to the LA Times that the shooting took place in the Van Nuys’ courthouse on Aug. 16, describing the incident as an “unintentional discharge.” A department spokeswoman declined to detail the circumstances of the shooting or say if anyone was injured. News of the shooting was first made public by the advocacy group Court Watch LA. The group says the gun went off while the courtroom was filled with attorneys and clients waiting to have their cases heard.