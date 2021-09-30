Cross country drug mule gets 3 1/2-year prison sentence

AP California

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A California trucker who was promised $6,000 to transport about $14 million worth of fentanyl across the country to Massachusetts has been sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison. The Telegram & Gazette reports that 40-year-old Nelson Garcia Martinez apologized to a judge at Wednesday’s sentencing in federal court in Worcester, saying he did not know that the 15 kilograms he was transporting were fentanyl. Garcia Martinez pleaded guilty to drug charges in April. He was arrested in November 2018 at a Sturbridge truck stop. His attorney said his client was on his first run as a drug mule.